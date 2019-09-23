Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $1.10. Cardno shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 139,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.99.

Cardno Company Profile (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

