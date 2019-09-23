Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.24. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

