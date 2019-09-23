Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.92

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.92 and traded as high as $119.05. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $118.48, with a volume of 333,364 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$125.91.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.11, for a total value of C$122,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,911,825.94. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.19, for a total transaction of C$70,012.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,830,475.96. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 421,425 shares of company stock worth $51,736,266 and sold 15,160 shares worth $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.