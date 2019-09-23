Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.35. Cameco shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 180,747 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$388.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

