Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Burberry Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of BURBY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

