Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Burberry Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of BURBY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

