Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,350 ($30.71).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($29.27) price target (up previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.83)) on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,198 ($28.72) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

