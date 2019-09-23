Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 20,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.