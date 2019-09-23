Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $35.11

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $58.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

