Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Energizer stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 30,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $62.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,002.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

