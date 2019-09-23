Brokerages Expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Brokerages expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $6.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.14 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $40.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 63.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.19. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

