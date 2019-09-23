Brokerages Anticipate Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.29. Synergy Resources reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synergy Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 5,759,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,513. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

