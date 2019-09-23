Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

CYCC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,165. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

