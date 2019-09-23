Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,158,000 after acquiring an additional 116,348 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 890,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.