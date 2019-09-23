Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 381,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $958.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Guang Yang purchased 50,000 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

