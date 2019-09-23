Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.71

Shares of Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $16.50. Breville Group shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 322,045 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of A$17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, insider Steven Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.30 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,515.00 ($57,812.06). Also, insider Timothy Antonie purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.30 ($10.85) per share, with a total value of A$74,954.09 ($53,158.93). Insiders bought 12,398 shares of company stock valued at $197,237 over the last 90 days.

Breville Group Company Profile (ASX:BRG)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

