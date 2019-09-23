Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 214,907 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 271,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,967. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $308.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.