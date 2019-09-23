Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.98.

NYSE:SAM opened at $345.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.12. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,817,875. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

