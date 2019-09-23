Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$88,260.00 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.13, for a total value of C$88,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,777,896.77.

Roberto Geremia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Roberto Geremia sold 12,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$528,000.00.

BEI.UN traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boardwalk REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

