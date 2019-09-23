Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.2%

Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.15 and last traded at C$21.15, 11,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.67.

