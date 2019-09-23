BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $12.18. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2,102,880 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Mark Vassella 426,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

