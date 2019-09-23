Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.78

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
