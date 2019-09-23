Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.78

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund during the second quarter worth $292,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

