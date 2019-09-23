Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Down 1.1%

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01), 31,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 252.80 and a quick ratio of 252.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65.

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Company Profile (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

