Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC and OKEx. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $115.01 million and $3.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003463 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Exrates, Coinnest, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Crex24, Binance, BigONE, Kucoin, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

