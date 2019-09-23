BidaskClub Upgrades Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMGI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Palmisano bought 46,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $997,929.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $313,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

