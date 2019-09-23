BidaskClub Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.82.

STLD opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 95,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 556,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

