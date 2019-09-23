BidaskClub Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on Conn’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

