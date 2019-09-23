BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BF-B opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

About BF-B

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

