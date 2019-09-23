Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.38 ($58.58).

DHER opened at €41.88 ($48.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.63. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €48.79 ($56.73).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

