Berenberg Bank Lowers Quixant (LON:QXT) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 425 ($5.55).

QXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Friday, July 5th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

LON:QXT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 484 ($6.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.01.

In other news, insider Jon Jayal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,075 ($5,324.71).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

