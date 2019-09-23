Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.32 on Friday.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

