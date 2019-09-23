Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $546,098.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $66.11 million and $546,098.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beldex

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

