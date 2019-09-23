Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of BYL opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

