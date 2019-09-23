Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR B5A opened at €14.88 ($17.30) on Friday. Bauer has a twelve month low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a twelve month high of €24.75 ($28.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

Bauer Company Profile

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

