Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR B5A opened at €14.88 ($17.30) on Friday. Bauer has a twelve month low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a twelve month high of €24.75 ($28.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

