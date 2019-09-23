Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

