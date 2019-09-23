Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.16 ($9.49).

ETR DEZ traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Monday, hitting €5.04 ($5.86). 4,360,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a market capitalization of $609.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.05. Deutz has a 52-week low of €4.79 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

