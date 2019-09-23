Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.09.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 43.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

