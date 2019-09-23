AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

AU Optronics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 166,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 671.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 704,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

