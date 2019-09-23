Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 5,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,046,959 shares in the company, valued at $42,230,851.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.
NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.17. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
