Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 5,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,046,959 shares in the company, valued at $42,230,851.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.17. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.