ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $60,804.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00731492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010272 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

