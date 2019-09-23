Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.82, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

