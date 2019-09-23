Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.38).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,212.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,102.54. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16).

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total transaction of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.