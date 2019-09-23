ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 180.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

