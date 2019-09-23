Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), approximately 11,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 65,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

