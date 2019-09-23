Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 4.6%

Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.08 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.44 ($0.12), approximately 2,567,825 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

In other Argo Blockchain news, insider Mike Edwards purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

