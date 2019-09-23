Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.44. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arca Biopharma stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arca Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

