ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $6.87. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 548,143 shares changing hands.

ARX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

