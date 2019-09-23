Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

