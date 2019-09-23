Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 2.4%

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.93, 10,412 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 183,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMEH. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $725.53 million, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.95.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 916,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,755,854.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Sim purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,200 shares of company stock worth $508,344. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

