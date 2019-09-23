Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 206.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $193.14. 242,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,816. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

