Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $106.81

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. 111,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $138.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.